Just 2 weeks ahead of Olympics, Japan considers COVID state of emergency

Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images

After being postponed more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics are scheduled to begin July 23 in Tokyo. However, rising COVID-19 cases in the city may mean new restrictions and a possible state of emergency.

Japanese authorities are expected to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo later this week, says a Wednesday report from Reuters. This could also reportedly mean banning all spectators from the Olympics in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Last month, officials said local fans would be allowed to physically attend the games, with venues limited to 50% capacity or up to 10,000 spectators max. In March, officials banned overseas spectators from the Olympics.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reportedly said the government will do "everything we can to prevent the further spread of the infections," adding that a final decision is expected Thursday. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is also traveling to Tokyo on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Tokyo, which already has some COVID-related restrictions in place, reported 714 new cases last week. This week, the city reported 920 new cases.

If enacted, the state of emergency would reportedly extend through Aug. 22. The Olympics end on Aug. 8.

The IOC didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.