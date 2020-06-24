Need a single smart plug? This one is only $7

Gosund

My favorite part of being a grown-up in the 21st century is controlling all the stuff in my home by voice command. If you have your own smart home, you know what I'm talking about. But here's what annoys me: Sometimes I'll need just one solitary outlet, and to save money, I'll end up having to buy a two-pack or even a four-pack. What if you only need one? Well, right now . Need a single smart plug? $7. Done and done.

If $7 sounds like a good price, I agree: It is. It's currently down from the regular price of $9. You can find some multipacks in which the price averages out to $7, but good luck finding a single plug for less. (Yes, there are some crazy-cheap smart plugs on Amazon, but this is the cheapest from a major, reputable brand with credible customer reviews.

Plugs like this one from Gosund are especially friendly because they require no hub or control center; they operate independently via your home Wi-Fi network. Just plug one into a standard wall outlet and then connect a lamp or appliance into it. You can then control what's plugged in via Alexa, Google Home or Siri, or just use the Gosund app on your phone. And that's just for starters -- you can also run the device on a timer or schedule it to operate at certain times of day. Your home is your oyster, so to speak.

