Just knock to look inside this air-fry-equipped LG range

LG

If you're familiar with LG appliances, the name "InstaView" might sound familiar. This feature, already available on select LG fridges, allows you to knock on your appliance to see inside. Our fridge reviewer Ry Crist found the feature a little gimmicky when he tested the LG LFXC24796D InstaView Door-in-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator back in 2016.

Now, LG is bringing that feature to its ovens with a lineup of two LG InstaView Ranges -- the and the . Both models are available now at Home Depot and other retailers in either a stainless steel or black stainless steel finish.

But that's not the only thing that stands out about these ranges. Each model also has a built-in air fry oven mode that's designed to deliver crispy mozzarella sticks and more without needing a separate countertop appliance.

Each oven supports LG's ThinQ app, which is supposed to provide maintenance tips and even troubleshooting help if you're having an issue with your range.

LG says its new InstaView Ranges with Air Fry already support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Innit and other partners.