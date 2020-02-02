Just in time for game day: The TCL 65-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV is $500

TCL

Here's the scenario: The big game is in a few hours and all you have to watch it on is a tiny 42-inch TV. Like some sort of caveman. Well, fear not: There's still time to close the deal on a brand new 65-inch set and have it ready in time for kickoff. Over at Best Buy, I found the TCL 65R615 65-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV for $500. That's a savings of $230 off the regular price of $730.

If you need another sales barometer, it's $200 less than the very similar TCL 65R625, which is currently selling for $200 more. What's the difference between the 65R615 and 65R625? There are a few minor differentiators, but the main difference is that the 625 has TCL's rightly lauded quantum dot display, and the 615 does not. That's a big difference, and all things being equal, might be a deal-breaker.

But all things aren't equal, and you need to ask if a quantum dot display is worth a $200 premium. With the 65R615, still get the enormous 65-inch screen, the outstanding Roku interface and a suite of great display technologies. Those include 120 distinct contrast zones, Dolby Vision HDR support and a wealth of inputs (a trio of HMI ports plus USB).

The bottom line: This isn't a slam dunk (sorry, wrong sports metaphor), but if you can live without the quantum dot display, then the price is right.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Simply the best TV for the...

