Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3B in online food delivery push

Angela Lang/CNET

The Netherlands-based food delivery service Just Eat Takeaway plans to combine with Grubhub in a deal worth $7.3 billion, according to a release on Wednesday. The deal will mark Just Eat Takeaway's entry into the United States.

The merger will create the largest online food delivery company outside of China, Just Eat Takeaway said in the release.

The deal between Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway follows reports that Uber and Grubhub exited merger talks amid antitrust concerns. US lawmakers expressed concern about a rumored deal between Uber and Grubhub last month in a letter signed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy, Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker.

"A merger of Uber Eats and Grubhub would combine two of the three largest food delivery application providers and raise serious competition issues in many markets around the country," the letter said.

With many restaurants' dining rooms closed during the coronavirus pandemic, many people have looked to delivery and pickup services like Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub for their meals. A survey by DoorDash in March found that 56% of 1,000 customers said their takeout consumption had increased because of the pandemic.

"Supported by Just Eat Takeaway.com, we intend to accelerate our mission to be the fastest, best and most rewarding way to order food from your favourite local restaurants in North America and around the world," said Matt Maloney, CEO and founder of Grubhub.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.