Jury in Elizabeth Holmes Theranos trial deadlocked on three counts

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jurors in Elizabeth Holmes' much-watched fraud trial informed the court Monday morning they're deadlocked on three of the 11 counts facing the Theranos founder.

Following more than six days of deliberations, the jury delivered a note informing the judge in the San Jose, Calif., federal court it had reached an impasse on three unspecified counts. After consulting with attorneys for both sides, US District Judge Edward Davila instructed jurors to return to deliberations on the undecided counts, the Associated Press and other media outlets reported.

Jury in Elizabeth Holmes case sent a note to the judge setting off a flurry of activity. Holmes and her family just arrived at federal courthouse. Note will be read in court soon. pic.twitter.com/GhRmhG8lNF — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) January 3, 2022

The impasse marks the latest drama in a closely watched trial that's been years in the making following the implosion of the company that purported to be developing revolutionary blood-testing technology.

After investigations revealed the technology had serious problems, the company quickly went from $9 billion unicorn to one of the decade's more notorious Silicon Valley fails.

Following years of delays due to COVID-19 and the birth of Holmes' child, among other reasons, the proceedings finally got underway in September, with dozens of witnesses called over the course of three months.

In the first phase of the trial, government prosecutors attempted to make the case that Holmes deliberately misled investors and patients that the company was closer to achieving its aims than she knew to be true. In cross-examination and later during Holmes' own lengthy testimony, her defense attorneys countered that she never intentionally misled anyone.

"She believed she was building a technology that would change the world. That's our story," defense lawyer Kevin Downey told the jury, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Holmes also testified that she suffered abuse from her former Theranos business partner and ex-romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. The abuse allegations were not directly connected to the charges against Holmes. Balwani is set to face fraud charges in his own trial in 2022.

Lawyers for Balwani called the abuse allegations "outrageous." He has also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

What happened to Holmes and Theranos?

In 2003, Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to found Theranos with the goal of disrupting the blood-testing industry. The company said it was developing proprietary technology that required gathering a smaller amount of blood than a conventional intravenous draw and was more portable than traditional tests sent off to a lab.

Theranos began to see more mainstream attention in 2013 when it signed up Walgreens and Safeway as potential customers. At one point, the startup was valued at more than $9 billion.

Holmes began to appear on the cover of various publications, including Fortune, sometimes drawing comparisons to Steve Jobs for her seeming powers of disruption and a penchant for high-necked black tops.

But the fortunes of both Holmes and Theranos began to change in 2015 when The Wall Street Journal took a deeper look into the company. The Journal reported that only a small portion of tests were being done with the company's testing machine, named Edison, and that many tests were being run on other companies' machines, using diluted blood samples. The accuracy of test results that patients received from Theranos was also called into question.

All this led to the charges filed against Holmes in 2018, a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the permanent shuttering of Theranos shortly thereafter.

A 2019 documentary, a book called Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, and multiple podcasts about the company's precipitous fall helped bring mainstream attention to the story.

Former Theranos employee and whistleblower Tyler Shultz spoke with CNET in 2020 about the whole saga.