'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer erupts with action

The trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" was released Thursday night, and it's good to see Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) back where he belongs, warning us all about tampering in God's domain.

Malcolm is the chaos-theory specialist who warned John Hammond about the consequences of trying to control nature in the original "Jurassic Park" and its sequel "The Lost World."

"These creatures were here before us," Malcolm says in the new trailer. "If we're not careful, they're going to be here after."

In the trailer, characters head back to Isla Nublar, where the latest dinosaur theme park failed and the dinosaurs are now roaming free. Now they're threatened by a volcanic eruption, and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from the first film are trying to save them, whether or not that's a good idea. Pratt's pet raptor Blue is back, and so is a T-Rex, because it's not a "Jurassic Park/World" movie without one.

The film is a sequel to 2015's "Jurassic World," which started off a new trilogy based on the original 1993 film and its sequels.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opens June 7, 2018, in Australia, June 8 in the UK, and June 22 in the U.S.