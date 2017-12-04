'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer debuts on Thursday

Can you outrun a dinosaur? A bunch of dinosaurs? How about an erupting volcano?

In a teaser for Thursday's coming trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and new cast member Justice Smith do just that.

The teaser is short (more are reportedly coming this week), but it's good to see Howard is wearing more run-appropriate footwear this time around, just as the first film's director Colin Trevorrow promised.

Howard joked in 2015 that the new film's first shot should be sensible shoes on her character, Claire Dearing. "Something with great arch support and rubber soles, she needs to be ready to run. Potentially," she said at the time.

An earlier clip released shows Pratt's character, Owen Grady, getting cuddly with a baby raptor.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opens June 7, 2018, in Australia, June 8 in the UK, and June 22 in the US.