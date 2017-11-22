'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' reveals baby raptor scene

(Possible spoilers for "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" ahead.)
Baby dinos need love, too.
On Wednesday, Colin Trevorrow, co-writer of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," tweeted out a (very) brief look at the 2018 sequel to 2015's "Jurassic World." Trevorrow directed "Jurassic World." This time, he's producing and writing while J.A. Bayona directs.(Bayona tweeted out the same clip, with a Spanish caption.)
In the clip, Chris Pratt, who's returning as dinosaur expert Owen Grady, shares an adorable chin-scratch with a young dinosaur. Fans are guessing that the raptor is either a child of Blue, the raptor from the first movie, or possibly a flashback to Blue's own babyhood.
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opens June 7, 2018, in Australia, June 8 in the UK, and June 22 in the U.S.
