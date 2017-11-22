'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' reveals baby raptor scene

(Possible spoilers for "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" ahead.)

Baby dinos need love, too.

On Wednesday, Colin Trevorrow, co-writer of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," tweeted out a (very) brief look at the 2018 sequel to 2015's "Jurassic World." Trevorrow directed "Jurassic World." This time, he's producing and writing while J.A. Bayona directs.(Bayona tweeted out the same clip, with a Spanish caption.)

In the clip, Chris Pratt, who's returning as dinosaur expert Owen Grady, shares an adorable chin-scratch with a young dinosaur. Fans are guessing that the raptor is either a child of Blue, the raptor from the first movie, or possibly a flashback to Blue's own babyhood.

Hey u never know but this could Be Blue’s baby not Blue as baby raptor they never did flashbacks before — RaptorKing (@Superraptor53) November 22, 2017

OMG! That's just the cutest little guy. #fallenkingdom He purrrrs. — S_Z_Sager (@shadssuzieQ) November 22, 2017

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opens June 7, 2018, in Australia, June 8 in the UK, and June 22 in the U.S.