The dinosaurs are back and badder than ever in the new trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" -- which debuted during the Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

In the new trailer, we see the familiar faces of dinosaur researcher Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), former Jurassic World park manager now founder of Dinosaur Protection Group Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and a lot of very angry dinosaurs, including the highly-anticipated return of the roaring T-Rex.

There's also a new kind of dinosaur that could threaten the existence of humankind.

After the demise of the Jurassic World theme park the dinosaurs are left alone to roam free, but when the the dormant volcano on Isla Nublar begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire attempt to rescue the remaining dinosaurs, and end up stumbling upon a very dangerous secret.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" also stars Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda, B.D. Wong, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall and more.

Jeff Goldblum will also make an appearance in the new movie. But until then you can see him star in his own "Jurassic World" Jeep commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Directed by J. A. Bayona, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opens on June 6 in the UK, June 7 in Australia, and June 22 in the US.