Jurassic World dinosaurs coming with Battle at Big Rock short film

The upcoming Jurassic World 3 movie doesn't hit theaters till June 2021, but that doesn't mean Colin Trevorrow can't have some fun continuing the dinosaur adventure in the meantime. On Tuesday, the Jurassic World director took to Twitter to announce Battle at Big Rock, a live-action short film that takes place in the Jurassic World universe.

“These creatures were here before us. And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after.” pic.twitter.com/RYXDSbrOQ0 — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 10, 2019

Trevorrow included an image of the poster, along with a quote from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom character Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum): "These creatures were here before us. And if we're not careful, they'll be here after."

Trevorrow isn't giving much away about Battle at Big Rock, other than the cast and crew list.

The short film stars Andre Holland (A Wrinkle in Time), Natalie Martinez (Under the Dome), Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador (NOS4A2). Larry Fong (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) is onboard as the cinematographer, and music for the short film is composed by Amie Doherty (The Umbrella Academy).

Screenwriter Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) penned the script. Carmichael is also working on the script for Jurassic World 3.

Though there's little to go on aside from the poster, Battle at Big Rock might be about the dinosaurs that escaped death in the last Jurassic Park installment.

Battle at Big Rock is set to air Sept. 15 on FX.