Jurassic World 3 resumes filming after coronavirus shutdown

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World 3: Dominion has resumed filming after its COVID-19 shutdown. "Day one," Laura Dern captioned a picture posted on Instagram on Tuesday. "Hello old friend." Dern posted a picture of the chairs of her character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and of Sam Neill's character, Dr. Alan Grant.

Neill also posted a picture of his character's hat.

Jurassic World: Dominion had previously begun filming in February, but production was forced to shut down due to health concerns amid the spread of the coronavirus. The third Jurassic World movie will not only star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but also bring back Jurassic Park OGs Dern, Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

"Happy as a clam-asaurus to be reunited with my brilliant costars from the original Jurassic Park," Goldblum posted on Instagram when the casting news was announced September 2019.

Jurassic World 3 was originally slated to open in theaters on June 11, 2021, in the US, and June 21 in the UK. It's unknown whether the shutdown of production will push this timeline out.