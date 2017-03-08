'Jurassic World 2' photo lets fans bone up on upcoming film

Everybody walk the dinosaur. Even though the unnamed sequel to 2015's "Jurassic World" won't open for more than a year, the first image from the film was released by director J.A. Bayona and writer/producer Colin Trevorrow.

Details, shall we say, are a bit bare bones at the moment. The photo shows a young girl standing in a museum setting staring at dinosaur skeletons. No one is being chased or eaten, but it's only a matter of time.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, stars of "Jurassic World," are returning for the sequel, and some have speculated that the young girl could be a child version of Claire Dearing, Howard's character. The image is too dark to see if she's sporting more practical footwear than Howard's inappropriate high heels though.

"Jurassic World 2" is set to open on June 22, 2018 in the US and June 8 in the UK, with no Australia release date yet.

