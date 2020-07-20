Jurassic Park trilogy returns to Netflix in August

Universal Pictures

The iconic original Jurassic Park franchise will stampede back onto Netflix Aug. 1, according to a tweet from the streaming service on Monday. Dinosaur fans will be able to watch Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 3. Until then, the films can be viewed on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock.

The first two Jurassic Park films -- released in 1993 and 1997 respectively -- were directed by Steven Spielberg and scored by John Williams. The first film tells the story of paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) who visit a theme park with real dinosaurs roaming the grounds. When the most vicious dinosaurs break free and start hunting, the scientific excursion becomes a fight for survival.

Jurassic Park was revived for a new audience in 2015 with the release of Jurassic World starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. A sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was released in 2018. The original cast is set to be reunited for Jurassic World 3.