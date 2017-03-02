'Jurassic Park' stomps onto Netflix in March

The first three "Jurassic Park" movies start streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile on Hulu, two excellent "Karate Kid" movies arrive (and also the awful third one).

Digital Media
netpicks-march-jurassic-park-alan.jpg

Dr. Alan Grant's reaction after watching "Karate Kid: Part III."

 Universal

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest video to hit the major online streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and wherever else we can dig something up. Hit play below -- we've folded in some trivia so you'll know more about what you're watching.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

March has lots to watch online

