As we continue to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, we're spending more money on video games. According to Mat Piscatalla, a video game industry analyst with NPD, spending across software, hardware, accessories and game card sales reached $1.2 billion in June, up 26% from the same month a year ago and the most spent for the month of June since 2009.
Driving spending were accessory and game card sales, which hit a record $417 million for June, a 29% increase over a year ago. Video game software sales also grew for the month, up 49% compared to a year ago, to $570 million.
Despite only launching midway through the month, The Last of Us: Part II was best-selling game for June, and with strong sales moved in the No. 3 slot for best-selling game of the year. Piscatalla said it was the second-biggest launch for a Sony-published game ever, behind Marvel's Spider-Man. Other top games for the month included Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at No. 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons at No. 3 and Grand Theft Auto V at No. 4.
Hardware sales in June declined year over year by 17% to $191 million, however. Piscatalla said the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of June in both unit and dollar sales. For the year to date, sales reached $6.6 billion, an increase of 19% over a year ago.
Discuss: June was a huge month for video games spending
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.