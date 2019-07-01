Jumanji: The Next Level trailer brings the baboons

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

The game is going haywire. Jumanji: The Next Level rocks the tagline "Everything you know about Jumanji is about to change." The official trailer romps through a series of action set pieces that will propel the sequel to 2017's hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The old video game console returns to suck our heroes into a new adventure. They are once again caught inside avatars facing life-and-death challenges under the canopy of a leafy forest.

The trailer drops hints at what's to come, including some changes of scenery ranging from an extensive desert landscape to a snowy mountain.

Naturally, there're CGI animals ready to cause havoc. Watch out for the baboons. They look very angry.

Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black return as the game's avatars with Danny DeVito and Danny Glover appearing in the real world. The trailer features the same blend of action and comedy that powered the previous movie.

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters this December.