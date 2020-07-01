Le Creuset, All-Clad, Nespresso and more 4th of July kitchen and home deals

Rosle

The 4th of July likely means you'll be trucking out the grill for burgers and dogs and watching fireworks burst into the sky, but Independence Day isn't complete without tons of sales. Kitchen appliances, grilling essentials, cutlery and outdoor dinnerware are all on sale through the long weekend at brands like Macy's, Wayfair and Sur La Table. We've rounded up some of the best home and kitchen sales -- along with products that are not to be missed -- so you can shop accordingly.

Snag kitchen appliances, outdoor plates and cups and full cookware sets up to 60 percent off at Macy's. Select items come with extra markdowns -- just use code FOURTH for 15 to 25 percent off, like this Martha Stewart 2-quart Dutch oven, which is $42 (originally $99), and a Cuisinart blender for $64 (originally $99).

Bed, Bath & Beyond's 4th of July sale includes deals on a slew of small kitchen appliances, like a $160 Nespresso machine and a $75 Le Creuset tea kettle.

Wayfair's big blowout July 4 sale includes 50 percent off outdoor cooking essentials, big name cookware and appliances up to 60 percent off and major appliances, like fridges and ranges, up to 55 percent off.

Replace your paper plates with Sur La Table's outdoor dinnerware, which is 20 percent off. The long-running summer sale also boasts a slew of marked down products, from a $130 set of All-Clad nonstick pans to a $80 Cuisinart coffee maker.

Williams Sonoma's summer sale is not to be missed. Outdoor dining equipment is 25 percent off, grilling tools are 20 percent off, Cuisinart products, like this 8-cup food processor, are up to 60 percent off, KitchenAid attachments are up to 40 percent off and All-Clad is up to 65 percent off.

KitchenAid's trove of counter appliances are currently on sale, including stand mixers for $210, blenders, food choppers and hand mixers. Looking for something a tad bigger? KitchenAid's collection of major appliances -- like wall ovens, ranges and microwaves -- also boast markdowns.

Stainless steel cookware is up to 45 percent off at the beloved French company, along with select dinnerware also up to 45 percent off, like these rainbow tea plates that have been marked down to $50.

There are two big sales going on at Zwilling -- a cutlery sale and a cookware sale -- with slashed prices on big names like Staub and Miyabi. Grab two Staub ceramic baking dishes for $50, two Zwilling nonstick skillets for $100 and a Zwilling paring knife for $20.

GreenPan's new SearSmart lines are 25 percent off with code SMART25 (plus free shipping on orders over $50). Stock up on the likes of nonstick skillets and nonstick covered sauce pans.