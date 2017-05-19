Julian Assange rape charges dropped, but he still faces arrest

Enlarge Image Carl Court/Getty Images

Sweden has dropped a rape investigation against Julian Assange, potentially paving the way for the WikiLeaks founder to finally leave self-imposed exile.

Prosecutors began investigating Assange, 45, in 2010. In 2012, he sought sanctuary in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and has lived in the tiny building ever since. In that time, WikiLeaks has continued to release classified information, prompting an espionage investigation in the US that still hangs over Assange.

Officers of London's Metropolitan Police have stood ready for the past seven years to arrest and extradite Assange should he step out of the Embassy. Although the international sexual assault investigation has now been discontinued, the Met says he still faces arrest for the lesser charge of failing to surrender himself earlier in the process.

WikiLeaks has expressed concern that Assange could still be arrested and extradited to the US to face espionage charges. Until that's confirmed either way, it's unlikely he will risk leaving the Embassy.