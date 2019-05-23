Julian Assange faces 17 new charges over WikiLeaks, attempted hacks

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP/Getty Images

The Justice Department has announced 17 new charges against Julian Assange on Thursday.

The WikiLeaks founder is facing extradition to the United States after he was arrested in April in London. The new charges are tied to the Espionage Act, as well as Assange's alleged attempt to crack a password to a classified US government computer.

"Some say that Assange is a journalist and that he should be immune from prosecution," John Demers, the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for national security, said in a press call. "Julian Assange is no journalist. This is made plain by the totality of his actions listed in the indictment."

One of the charges is over WikiLeaks releasing sensitive information like operatives' names to the public. A Justice Department official said that the names released endangered people working in Iran, China and Syria.

"Assange was warned by the State Department to not release the name, and he did so, nevertheless," the official said.

The charges are filed out of the Eastern District of Virginia. It's still not certain if the UK will extradite Assange to the US. Each charge carries a maximum 10 year sentence, the Justice Department said. Assange faces a total of 18 charges under the Espionage Act.

WikiLeaks first launched in 2006, publishing more than 10 million classified documents -- from videos of an American Apache helicopter in the Iraq War killing two journalists to emails from the Democratic National Committee in the 2016 presidential election.

