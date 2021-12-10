Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, UK High Court judge rules

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

A UK High Court judge ruled Friday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the US. The ruling overturns a previous decision from a district court judge that blocked the extradition order due to concerns over the Assange's mental health and condition in US prisons.

Friday's ruling does not necessarily mean that Assange will be extradited, as he plans to appeal other aspects of the district court judge's decision that were not decided in his favor. For now he is remanded in custody in the UK.

"We will appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment," said Stella Moris, Assange's fiancee in a statement.

Assange is wanted in the US on espionage charges and faces an 18-count indictment accusing him of conspiring to hack military databases to publish classified information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. If convicted, Assange could be handed a 175-year jail sentence, although the US government has said he would likely face a sentence of between four and six years.

The earlier ruling blocking Assange's extradition was made back in January. Following an appeal from the US State Department, the case proceeded to the High Court, which requested assurances from the US regarding the treatment of Assange should he be extradited.

Assurances made by the US include a promise not to hold Assange at ADX, a supermax prison in Colorado or make his subject to "special administrative measures". The US has also agreed that if Assange is convicted it will consent to an application from Australia for him to serve his sentence there (Assange is an Australian citizen). Finally the US has guaranteed that if he was held in the US, Assange would receive appropriate clinical and psychological treatment.

More to follow...