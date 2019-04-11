Julian Assange and WikiLeaks: Events leading to founder's arrest

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

After living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for nearly seven years, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested Thursday by London's Metropolitan Police. The arrest took place after Ecuador withdrew asylum.

Assange was found guilty of breaching bail, a charge that could lead to as many as 12 months in prison. He could also be extradited to the US, where he faces charges related to his alleged role in "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States," according to the US Justice Department. WikiLeaks and Assange have been under scrutiny since the 2010 release of more than 75,000 confidential files related to the war in Afghanistan.

Here are some of the major events leading up to Assange's arrest: