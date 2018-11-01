Julia Roberts stars in new Amazon Prime series

Amazon

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Online video has come a long way with huge names joining the streaming game. The creator of Mr. Robot serves as the director of Homecoming, starring Julia Roberts and Sissy Spacek. The entire first season of the series is up right now for your binging pleasure.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Perhaps you're looking to save some money since the holiday season is coming up. Why not watch some free movies on Sony Crackle? You could watch three I Know What You Did Last Summer movies or maybe the underrated So I Married an Axe Murderer. Those are up right now on the free service. How is it free? It's ad-supported.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Stay home and watch Homecoming Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's streaming in November 2018

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)