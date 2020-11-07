With Saturday's news that Joe Biden has won the contentious race for US president, his running mate made history. Vice President Elect Kamala Harris will become the first woman ever elected to that position, as well as the first Black and first Asian American in the role. One of the first to congratulate Harris was someone who knows the VP position well, at least on television: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Vice President (eventually President) Selina Meyer on HBO's popular comedy Veep, which ended in 2019.
"'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character," Louis-Dreyfus tweeted.
Louis-Dreyfus was far from alone in her congratulations. The historic election had plenty of people on social media -- from politicians to entertainers to everyday voters -- responding with excitement.
"Y'all hear that?" wrote one Twitter user along with footage of Harris dancing exuberantly. "That's the glass ceiling cracking."
Dancing was a frequent topic of the Harris memes, with some people referencing Louis-Dreyfus' own infamous dancing as Elaine on hit sitcom Seinfeld.
Many women celebrated Harris' election as a historic first they were unsure would happen in their lifetimes.
Wrote one, "I am crying with joy. As a 61-year-old woman, I was afraid I would never see this day. This means a lot!"
And some also celebrated the first-ever second gentleman, Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff.
Emhoff himself tweeted a photo hugging his wife, writing, "So proud of you."
One popular image, created by artist Bria Goeller and shirt company Good Trubble, showed Harris striding, briefcase in hand, with the shadow of Ruby Bridges cast on a wall next to her. Ruby Bridges, of course, was the first African-American child to desegregate her all-white grade school in Louisiana.
Video of Harris herself on the phone with Joe Biden also quickly went viral.
"We did it, Joe," Harris says in the video. "You're going to be the next president of the United States."
Discuss: Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrates Kamala Harris, real-life Madam Vice President
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.