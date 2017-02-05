​Judge: Google must give FBI emails stored overseas

This reported ruling goes counter to an appeals court judgement last year that Microsoft didn't have to hand over data stored on servers in Ireland.

A judge rules Google will have to hand over emails stored on a foreign server to the FBI.

A US judge reportedly ruled Friday that Google has to comply with an FBI search warrant seeking customer emails stored on a foreign server.

That goes counter to a ruling last year in which a federal appeals court said Microsoft did not have to hand over data stored on its servers in Ireland.

The FBI warrant in question stems from a domestic fraud investigation, according to Reuters. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter in Philadelphia reportedly ruled that transferring emails from a foreign server for FBI agents to review them locally "did not qualify as a seizure" because there was "no meaningful interference" with the account holder's "possessory interest" in the data sought.

Google -- a division of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet -- did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the ruling, but issued a statement saying: "The magistrate in this case departed from precedent, and we plan to appeal the decision. We will continue to push back on overbroad warrants."

