Judge orders DOJ to determine intent of Trump's tweets 'declassifying' Russia docs

A federal judge wants to know more about what President Donald Trump meant when he tweeted he had "fully authorized the total declassification" of documents related to the probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 US elections, according to media reports.

On Friday, Judge Reggie Walton of the US District Court in Washington, DC, ordered the US Department of Justice to explain in writing the intent behind Trump's tweets earlier this month about the documents, CNN reported.

"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!," Trump tweeted. DOJ attorneys say that Trump's tweets weren't an order to the agency to declassify materials related to the Russian election interference probe. The DOJ didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

News outlets, including CNN and BuzzFeed, are trying to get more access to records about the investigation conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller between 2017 and 2019. Last week, BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold referenced Trump's declassification tweets in an emergency motion seeking access to Mueller's un-redacted report.

Leopold tweeted that Walton said during a Friday hearing that the president clearly indicated his intent when he tweeted that he would allow the declassification of these documents. Another hearing about the case is scheduled on Oct. 21, according to court records.