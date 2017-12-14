Judd Apatow returns to stand-up comedy on Netflix

Mark Seliger

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Judd Apatow is virtually a household name. If his name isn't known, his work definitely is, with hits like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up" and "Girls" on HBO. After a quarter century, Apatow puts himself back in the spotlight by performing an hour-long comedy special. "Judd Apatow: The Return" was just added to Netflix.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some information not found in the excellent podcast below. A report from Bloomberg says Netflix is looking into a choose-your-own-adventure show for adults. The streaming service already has similar programming for children like "Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale." That would mean the viewer can choose how the story will progress with different choices leading to different storylines.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Judd Apatow and JCVD are here for your weekend streaming Your browser does not support the audio element.

