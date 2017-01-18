JPMorgan discrimination case has social media's attention

Photo by CNET

A discrimination lawsuit against JPMorgan is trending across Twitter as the US government accuses the company of charging minorities higher rates.

President-elect Donald Trump's slogan for his 2020 campaign is also trending on Twitter, while warnings of a Gmail phishing scam are trending on Facebook.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across social media. Here is what's buzzing on Facebook and Twitter this Wednesday:

JPMorgan: The US government is suing JPMorgan, accusing the finance giant of mortgage discrimination against minority borrowers, according to Reuters. The US lawsuit alleges that thousands of African-American and Hispanic borrowers paid higher rates and fees than white borrowers. The company is trending on Twitter as people share the breaking news.

George H.W. Bush: The oldest living former US president has been hospitalized in Houston. The 92-year-old was admitted Saturday for shortness of breath but has been responding well to treatments. On Twitter, people are praying for the 41st president's quick recovery, including the vice president-elect, Mike Pence. Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, said he is in stable condition.

Keep America Great: Donald Trump already has a slogan for his 2020 campaign, even before the inauguration for his first term. The president-elect came up with it during an interview with the Washington Post and was so excited about it he asked his lawyer to trademark and register in the middle of their conversation. Trump's supporters are already energized around the 2020 slogan on Twitter.

Gmail: Google's popular email service is trending on Facebook over a phishing technique that's making the rounds. The phishing email uses social engineering to trick users into giving up their passwords on a page that looks like a Google login. It's a trick that even snagged Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta. Warnings are going out across Facebook to keep Gmail users from getting hacked.

Pierce Brosnan: The "GoldenEye" actor could find himself in the next Deadpool movie. Ryan Reynolds, who plays the merc with a mouth, posted a photo on Instagram of him hanging out with Brosnan and Hugh Jackman, known for playing Wolverine. The picture, along with an image Jackman posted on Twitter with #wolverinebonddeadpool, has fans clamoring for a crossover.

