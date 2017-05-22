Joss Whedon replaces Zack Snyder as 'Justice League' director

Jay Maidment

Director Zack Snyder is stepping away from "Justice League" in order to deal with the death of his daughter, who died in March of this year, Variety reported on Monday.

Director Joss Whedon will oversee the remainder of Snyder's duties on the Warner Bros. film, which is currently in post-production.

While the main filming on "Justice League" has wrapped, Whedon will help with reshoots, editing and other post-production work for the film to meet its current Nov. 17 release date.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did representatives for Snyder and Whedon.

Whedon has also been slated to direct the upcoming "Batgirl" film, so this could be a good fit for the director to get in the DC Comics mindset after being involved with Marvel's "Avengers" so for long.

"Justice League" stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Amber Heard as Mera.