Watch Josh Brolin read Donald Trump tweets in Thanos' voice

Josh Brolin plays supervillain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (and presumably in Avengers 4), and on Tuesday night's Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he rolled out that evil voice again to read some of President Donald Trump's tweets.

First, Brolin had to defend himself, with Colbert asking if Thanos' menacing voice was computer-generated, or if Brolin could actually speak in it. "I did the job!" Brolin protests. "I got paid for it!"

Then, when he put on glasses to read the tweets, the actor cracked, "Now it's like Grandpa Thanos."

The chosen tweets did have a supervillain-like quality, especially when read in Brolin's Thanos growl. "President of the United States on my first try," he snarled. "I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius. And a very stable genius at that."

In the above video, the tweet reading starts at about 9:13.

Brolin also plays Cable in Deadpool 2 and in the upcoming crime thriller sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which opens June 29.