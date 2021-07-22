Jordan Peele's next film will be called Nope

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Jordan Peele's next movie will be called Nope. Peele, who last terrified audiences with his 2019 film Us, revealed the name and official poster for the film in a Twitter post Thursday.

Nope is set to premiere a year from now, on July 22, 2022. The poster gives us a title, but it doesn't reveal much else about Peele's next directing venture. It shows a dark cloud, which hangs over a town and seems to be trailing a single string of the sort of triangular flags you'd see at a car dealership. A tagline bills the flick as "a new terror from the mind" of Peele. The filmmaker accompanied the poster with a simple cloud emoji.

Nope will feature Daniel Kaluuya, who also starred in Peele's 2017 directorial debut, Get Out; Keke Palmer; and Steven Yeun, who was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor in 2021. The poster says it'll launch only in theaters.

Writer and director Peele had a horror hit on his hands with Get Out, which garnered him an Oscar win for best screenplay. He followed it up with Us, another horror thriller. Before he started directing scary flicks, Peele created and starred in the series Key and Peele on Comedy Central.

We're still pretty far away from Nope's release date, but Peele fans now have a very small taste of what's to come.

Correction, 12:26 p.m. PT: The original version of this story got Steven Yeun's Oscar honor wrong. He received a best actor nomination. Anthony Hopkins won.