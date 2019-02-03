Jordan Peele's new Us trailer on Reddit makes our inner demons the monsters

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The best kind of horror films remind us that sometimes the monsters we fear most are within ourselves.

That's exactly what Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele seems to be suggesting with his newest cinematic nightmare, Us.

Peele's production company Monkeypaw Productions on Sunday posted a new trailer to a subreddit for the movie on Reddit before the start of the Super Bowl, which is expected to see the arrival of many more movie trailers.

The new one-minute trailer shows a lot of the same footage from the original trailer that debuted in December, with a few more hints at what might be happening.

In the trailer, the Wilson family goes to their beach house expecting to relax with friends. But wife and mother Adelaide (played by Lupita Nyong'o) starts to notice something odd, as she says in the trailer, "You know how sometimes things line up to incidences? Since we've been up here, they've been happening more and more. It's like there's this black cloud hanging over us."

As night descends, their vacation tranquility turns into horrific chaos when some unexpected visitors arrive at their home uninvited.

The monsters are doppelgangers of the Wilson family. But what these monsters, also known as The Tethered, want -- other than to creep out the Wilsons and hold them captive in their own home -- is still a mystery.

The upcoming movie also stars actors Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Us is scheduled to premiere at the entertainment conference South by Southwest on March 8, then open in theaters worldwide on March 22.

Peele is also producing and hosting the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access, due out in April. (Disclosure: CNET is owned by CBS.)

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Knowing your visual effects lingo: From compositing to previz, understand the latest filmmaking terms with this handy glossary of visual effects jargon.