Jonathan Majors to play Kang the Conquerer in next Ant-Man film, report says

Mary Mathis for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jonathan Majors, who's currently starring as Atticus Freeman in HBO's Lovecraft Country, reportedly is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Monday, Deadline reported Majors has been cast in a major role in the next Ant-Man movie, citing sources saying he'll play super villain Kang the Conqueror. Representatives for Majors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The MCU is a big place, and the rights to use its characters in films are not all the same. Back in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn noted that 20th Century Fox owned the movie rights for Kang the Conquerer.

The first Ant-Man movie came out in 2015, with a sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, out in 2018. There's no official title or much plot information known yet for Ant-Man 3, but as of 2019, pre-coronavirus outbreak, there were reports of a 2022 scheduled release. Paul Rudd is expected to return as Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang.

Kang the Conquerer has a storied history in Marvel comics, where he first appeared in 1964, and frequently fought the Avengers. In 2009, IGN named him No. 65 on the site's list of the top 100 comic book villains of all time. His real name is Nathaniel Richards, and he's a time traveler from the 31st century who's likely related to the Fantastic Four's leader, Reed Richards.