Jon Stewart to host a brand new show for Apple TV+

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Emmy award-winning host Jon Stewart is making a return to the news arena, inking a deal with Apple TV+ to anchor a new hour-long current affairs show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is expected to start next year with episodes that won't run on a nightly or weekly basis. Each episode will also be rolled out in podcast form (the hosting platform for the podcast is yet to be confirmed)

In a press release from Apple, the series was confirmed to "explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work." Since The Daily Show finished up in 2015, Stewart has focused more on working behind the scenes as an activist and advocate on behalf of 9/11 first responders and veterans.

The former writer, producer and host of The Daily Show is also set to executive produce, alongside former chief of HBO, Richard Piepler. Until recently, Stewart had a long-term production deal with HBO to produce an animated series which was scrapped in 2017.

Further details are scarce, with no word on the duration of the season, how the episodes will be rolled out or even what the series will be called. But given the pedigree of its anchor, expectations are high.