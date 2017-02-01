Jon Stewart trashes Trump, with a 'Star Wars' reference

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Late Show/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

It's been just 11 days.

This was Jon Stewart's observation as he appeared with Stephen Colbert on the "Late Show" on Tuesday night.

No, it hadn't been 11 days since they'd seen each other. It'd been 11 days since Donald Trump became president.

Stewart is worried about how it's going. He took the stage dressed halfheartedly as Trump, a dead animal perched on his head. He fears, though, that Trump has far less than half a heart.

He brought with him some new Trump executive orders. These were just excuses for venting his spleen about the damage he believes is being done.

Mimicking (halfheartedly) Trump, he said: "The reason that I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting is that every instinct and fiber of my pathological self-regard calls me to abuse of power. I want -- no, deserve -- not just your respect but your adoration."

Stewart observed that the presidency is supposed to exhaust the president, not the people. He likened Trump to one of the less likable "Star Wars" characters.

"I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting because it is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance and every institutional check and balance this great country can muster to keep me, Donald J. Trump, from going full Palpatine, with the lightning coming out of the fingertips and 'fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate,'" he said.

Yes, Stewart worries Trump isn't merely insidious, but Darth Sidious.

"We have never faced this before," he added. "Purposeful, vindictive chaos."

It doesn't sound good, does it? The president, should you still believe in polls, enjoys a somewhat poor approval rating. Stewart, though, believes that the best thing people can do is exhaust Trump.

"No one action will be adequate. All actions will be necessary," he said. "And if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight, and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America. Just not the way I thought I was gonna."

Nothing seems that funny anymore, does it?