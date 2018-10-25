Join our Halloween costume contest to win* a 4K streamer!

Show off your awesome Halloween costume and get a chance to win a brand new Apple TV!

TV Guide and CNET are joining forces for this spook-tastic costume contest that will award three incredible prizes:

The grand prize winner will take home one Apple TV 4K 64GB and one Walking Dead Negan-inspired leather jacket by Film Jackets. The first runner-up wins an Apple TV 32GB and one $100 Visa gift card. The prize for the second runner-up is an Apple TV 32GB.

Now playing: Watch this: Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergency

A few important rules: Contestants must be 18 years or older. Costumes should be of your favorite character/person (from past of present TV shows, movies, news and so on) and only individual contestants may win; no groups, pets or babies, please.

The contest occurs in three phases. Photo submission is the first phase of the contest, ending on Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The second phase consists of the judging, where our judges will select five finalists according to the following criteria: most interesting (50 percent), originality (25 percent), aesthetic appeal (10 percent) and relation to the selected theme (15 percent). Once CNET and TV Guide have selected the finalists, remaining contestants will be notified, kicking off the voting period wherein finalists will rally friends and family to compete for the most votes. Contestants whose photos get the most votes between Nov. 1 at 2:01 p.m. PT and Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT will be crowned winners!

If you are having trouble viewing the form, please try this link. Good luck!