Join Book-of-the-Month Club for $5

Books? Yeah, they're still a thing. In fact, in these days of screen overload, there's a growing nostalgia for the look, feel and experience of proper print books.

Ah, but what to read? That's where Book of the Month comes in. The recently relaunched subscription service gives you a choice of one new book per month from a small, hand-picked selection. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get their first book for $5 with promo code CNET19.

After the first month, each book will cost you $14.99 shipped -- far below the cover price and in some cases below Amazon as well. One of this month's choices, for example, the buzzy Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel, is currently $16.98 at Amazon.

You can skip a month if there's nothing of interest, and you can also cancel anytime you want (though you do have to call the service to do that).

Call me old-fashioned, but I love the idea of an actual book arriving at my door every month. It's a reminder to slow down, put the phone away and enjoy one of life's greatest treasures: reading.

