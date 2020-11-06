Johnny Depp departs Fantastic Beasts films on Warner Bros' request

Warner Bros

The Harry Potter universe Fantastic Beasts movies will be recasting their dark wizard villain Gellert Grindelwald after Johnny Depp was asked to step down. Warner Bros. asked him to leave the film franchise, the actor confirmed on his Instagram page Friday.

"In light of recent events ... I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp said.

Warner Bros. said the third movie in the franchise is already in production. "We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date," a WB spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement. "The role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast."

The request from the movie studio came after Depp lost a libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper earlier this week in the UK. The newspaper had alleged Depp was an abusive husband towards ex-wife Amber Heard, allegations that have been repeatedly denied by Depp. Depp said Friday that he plans to appeal the judgment.

It also follows Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author JK Rowling in 2017 defending the casting choice of Depp, saying at the time she was "genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies."

The third Fantastic Beasts film is slated to release in summer 2022, and will reportedly be set in Brazil this time. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which released in 2016, was set in New York in 1927, while Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald --released in 2018 -- was set in Paris.