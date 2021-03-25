John Wick's director is working on Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation

Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima is making the leap to the silver screen, the game's director confirmed following a Deadline report on Thursday. It'll be helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who'll no doubt bring plenty of intense action to the samurai adventure.

The game, which hit PS4 last July, puts players in the role of samurai Jin Sakai as he tries to liberate the Japanese island of Tsushima from the invading Mongol Empire.

"Jin is in very good hands with the film's director. Chad Stahelski created something special with John Wick," game director Nate Fox wrote in a blog post. "His vision for what could be, backed up by years of experience, combined to create some of the finest action scenes ever created. If anyone could bring to life the razor-sharp tension of Jin's katana combat, it's Chad Stahelski."