John Wick 4 release date set for March 2023

Lionsgate

Lionsgate has announced a new release date for John Wick Chapter 4, with the movie finally hitting the big screen on March 24, 2023.

A YouTube video released Wednesday shows the women working for the Administration's call center and message boards as they post the new release date for the movie.

"John Wick is now in effect," the announcement video says, as the Administrators look at John Wick's file.

John Wick 4 was announced in May 2019, with an original release date of May 21, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, filming was pushed back. A new release date was set for Memorial Day weekend in 2022, but the date's now been delayed again amid the continuing pandemic.

The fifth John Wick movie was also confirmed back in August 2020, with the fourth and fifth installments intended to shoot back to back in 2021.