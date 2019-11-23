John Turturro joins The Batman cast as villain Carmine Falcone

HBO

The Batman movie has added another villain to its cast. Actor John Turturro (Transformers: The Last Knight) will be playing Carmine Falcone in the upcoming movie directed by Matt Reeves.

On Friday, Reeves confirmed on Twitter that Turturro had joined the cast.

"I said... Carmine Falcone," Reeves tweeted.

Carmine Falcone made his debut in Batman: Year One written by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli in 1987 and appeared again in Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale in 1996.

In the comics, Falcone is a powerful mafia kingpin in Gotham whose life was saved when he was a young boy by Bruce Wayne's father. Falcone tells Wayne that he owes him a life debt. But the corrupt Falcone is always at odds with Batman -- not knowing he's actually Wayne.

With Turturro now cast as Falcone, this could mean that The Batman will follow The Long Halloween comic book story. The comic tells the tale of how the Falcone family is targeted by a serial killer named Holiday, whom Falcone thinks is Harvey Dent (who later becomes Two Face).

DC Comics

In another plot point in the comic, Batman and Dent face off against Falcone by burning a stockpile of his money in a warehouse. This angers the mob boss so much he hires Batman's Rogue's Gallery (Catwoman, Joker, Mad Hatter, Penguin, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and Solomon Grundy) to go after the Caped Crusader.

The Batman cast so far includes Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Actor Colin Farrell is still rumored to be in talks to play Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

But if this comic book plot theory is correct, that means more actors may be needed to fill out the roles of Joker, Mad Hatter, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and Solomon Grundy.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.