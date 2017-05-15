John Oliver compares Comey firing to breakup text

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Before Sunday's NBA playoff game between his San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the press: "To this day I feel like there's a cloud, a pall, over the whole country, in a paranoid, surreal sort of way that's got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election."

John Oliver saw that surreal paranoia and raised it some barely controlled vitriol and wide-eyed astonishment in a segment on Sunday night of his show "Last Week Tonight."

"President Trump," he began, "two words that continue to sound revolting together like 'viscous discharge' and 'moist stockings'."

Oliver, like the writers on SNL, addressed the firing of FBI Director James Comey. He compared the letter the president sent to Comey -- in which he said Comey had told him three times he wasn't under investigation -- to breaking up, oh so awkwardly, via text message.

"That is the equivalent of a breakup text reading, 'While I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I was the most enthusiastic, dexterous and intuitive lover you ever had, I nevertheless must terminate your position as my girlfriend'. Eggplant emoji,'" he said.

Oliver questioned Trump's intelligence, as well as America's. He said of the president: "Trump has somehow managed to be both a terrible and amazing liar and I don't know how that's physically possible."

He then turned to the Trump tweet that threatened Comey with the possible existence of tapes of their conversations.

"Tweets like that are actually really difficult to parse, because they are somehow both a borderline obstruction of justice and the meaningless rantings of a confused old idiot," he said. Oliver then described the president as a "Schrodinger's a***hole."

He ended with a desperate appeal to those responsible for the US government's checks and balances to start checking and balancing before it's too late.

Watching this and SNL on Saturday, it seems that much comedic criticism has slipped from sarcastic carping to unconcealed contempt.

Should you believe the country is on the right track, this must make for confusing and even annoying viewing. Should you believe that things are getting very sticky, it must offer a queasy reassurance that you haven't yet broken up with your senses.

