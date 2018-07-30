John Oliver gives Facebook apology ad a harsh makeover

John Oliver's Last Week Tonight has turned Facebook's pledge to protect customers' information into a harsh spoof commercial for a business that only cares about making money. The spoof says Facebook profits from all its interactions, good and bad. But it especially highlights the bad.

"You came here for the friends. You got to know the friends of your friends. We came here for your data and the data of everyone you've ever come into contact with," the spoof says.

You can watch the video here, but keep in mind that it's profanity-filled and you may want to plug in some headphones first.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.