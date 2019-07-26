Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

After tweeting a photoshoot of his time in jail this week, John McAfee is giving a little more detail on what went down. Saying he's now in London, McAfee is laying the blame on the CIA and "an extremely corrupt Bahamian official."

Operating his Twitter account Tuesday, his campaign manager Rob Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Loggia-Ramirez had said McAfee had been detained by authorities.

The antivirus software pioneer has been on the run since 2012 after his alleged involvement in a murder in Belize, which he denies. Data hidden across the world by the 2020 presidential candidate and maker of an "unhackable" cryptocurrency wallet would have been revealed if he remained detained, tweets earlier this week said.

We are in london. A different world from the Chaos of the D.M. Tomorrow I will lay out how an extremely corrupt Bahamian Official orchestrated our ordeal, with the help of the CIA. I will bring him down first, then decide what to do next. Full videos, texts and voice recordings. pic.twitter.com/ruyB0FOir2 — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 26, 2019

On July 19, McAfee had tweeted a picture of himself and his wife holding guns on his yacht, claiming the CIA had "attempted to collect us."

McAfee then tweeted a series of pictures of himself leaving detention after "four days of confinement."

"I was well treated. My superiors were friendly and helpful. In spite of the helpful circumstances, we've decided to move on. More later," he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

McAfee on Friday also tweeted about his eligibility to run for president in 2020 -- while simultaneously being prime minister of England. He's even taking a poll on whether he should do so.

"Can a person run for, and be, President of the United States and Prime Minister of Great Britain simultaneously? Yes. Absolutely. Without question. But I believe I am one of the few people stil alive who could qualify for the combined position," he tweeted.