John McAfee 'released from confinement'

Larry Marano/WireImage

John McAfee has been released Wednesday after apparently going missing earlier this week, according to a tweet. Operating his Twitter account Tuesday, his campaign manager Rob Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Loggia-Ramirez said McAfee had been detained by authorities.

The antivirus software pioneer has been on the run since 2012 after his alleged involvement in a murder in Belize, which he denies. Data hidden across the world by the 2020 presidential candidate and maker of an "unhackable" cryptocurrency wallet would have been revealed if he remained detained, the series of tweets this week said.

"John, Janice and his crew are alive and in the process of being released from confinement," Loggia-Ramirez tweeted, adding that McAfee himself would tweet more details Thursday.

Update via @Loggiaonfire : John, Janice and his crew are alive and in the process of being released from confinement. For their continued safety no more details are being given. Expect another update, hopefully from the man himself, tomorrow. #FreeMcAfee — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 24, 2019

McAfee last week tweeted his only "crime is not filing tax returns," and claimed the rest of the charges against him is "propaganda by the US government to silence me."

"I have good reason to suspect that John McAfee, @theemrsmcafee and other companions have been detained by authorities at their latest port of call," Loggia-Ramirez tweeted on McAfee's account Tuesday.

"If John misses his next check-in, events will be set into motion that I cannot prevent once they have begun. John has secreted data with individuals across the world. I know neither their identities or locations. They will release their payloads if John goes missing."

Loggia-Ramirez told CNET he has no more information about the detainment, but that he and others are "employing every possible resource to locate him and secure his release."

The Twitter thread didn't say when McAfee's next check-in was scheduled, but he told CNET in a private Twitter message that the "response has been pre-coordinated in the event something like this happened, and it that has many moving pieces involving people unaware of each other."