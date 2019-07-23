Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

John McAfee has apparently gone missing and is believed to have been detained by authorities, according to a series of tweets Tuesday from the Twitter account of the 2020 presidential candidate and maker of an "unhackable" cryptocurrency wallet. Operating McAfee's Twitter account, his campaign manager Rob Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Loggia-Ramirez said data hidden across the world by McAfee will be revealed if he remains detained.

The antivirus software pioneer has been on the run since 2012 after his alleged involvement in a murder in Belize, which he denies. McAfee last week tweeted his only "crime is not filing tax returns." He claims the rest of the charges against him is "propaganda by the US government to silence me."

"I have good reason to suspect that John McAfee, @theemrsmcafee and other companions have been detained by authorities at their latest port of call," Loggia-Ramirez tweeted on McAfee's account Tuesday.

"If John misses his next check-in, events will be set into motion that I cannot prevent once they have begun. John has secreted data with individuals across the world. I know neither their identities or locations. They will release their payloads if John goes missing."

(2/4) I last spoke with John as his boat was being boarded. The situation was tense but controlled. Our conversation was cut short by authorities confiscating their phones. The bastards wouldn't even give him a cigarette. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2019

Loggia-Ramirez told CNET he has no more information about the detainment, but that he and others are "employing every possible resource to locate him and secure his release."

The Twitter thread didn't say when McAfee's next check-in was scheduled.

On July 19, McAfee had tweeted that the CIA "attempted to collect us." "We are at sea now and will report more soon. I will continue to be dark for the next few days," he tweeted with a picture of himself and his wife holding guns.

On July 22, McAfee then tweeted about being at sea in rough weather for four and a half days. "Nearing port. All is well. Will be back in the saddle shortly," he said.