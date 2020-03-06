CNET también está disponible en español.

John Legend voice cameo is leaving Google Assistant on March 23

Get serenaded while you still can.

Google Assistant won't be able to speak like John Legend for much longer. 

 Google

Musician John Legend's celebrity cameo as a voice for Google Assistant is coming to an end later this month. In a tweet Thursday, Google said the fun voice option will end on March 23

Google added the option to make Legend your digital helper, its first celebrity voice, in April 2019. But we knew from the start that the crooner's voice would only be available for a limited time. In October, Google tapped Issa Rae, producer, writer and star of hit HBO series Insecure, for its second Assistant cameo voice.

Google has suggested in the past that more celebrity voices are on the way. The new voices are powered by WaveNet, an AI-based voice synthesizer created by DeepMind, a subsidiary of Google UK.

