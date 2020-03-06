Google

Musician John Legend's celebrity cameo as a voice for Google Assistant is coming to an end later this month. In a tweet Thursday, Google said the fun voice option will end on March 23.

Google added the option to make Legend your digital helper, its first celebrity voice, in April 2019. But we knew from the start that the crooner's voice would only be available for a limited time. In October, Google tapped Issa Rae, producer, writer and star of hit HBO series Insecure, for its second Assistant cameo voice.

"#HeyGoogle, serenade me one more time.” Enjoy @JohnLegend’s cameo Google Assistant voice before it comes to an end on March 23. https://t.co/C4vAzyl3x7 — Google (@Google) March 5, 2020

Google has suggested in the past that more celebrity voices are on the way. The new voices are powered by WaveNet, an AI-based voice synthesizer created by DeepMind, a subsidiary of Google UK.