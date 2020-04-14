John Legend, Hillary Clinton will record podcast commencement speeches for those missing graduation

Getty Images

Graduates bummed to be missing out on commencement speeches due to the COVID-19 pandemic will still have the opportunity to (virtually) gain some wisdom for their next chapter in life. iHeartMedia on Tuesday said it's launching a podcast event called "Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020," which will feature addresses from high-profile names including Jimmy Fallon, Hillary Clinton and John Legend. More than two dozen speakers are lined up for the campaign, with more to be announced.

The speeches will be published May 15, ahead of National Graduation Day on May 17. They'll be available on iHeartRadio and wherever podcasts can be heard. Each speech will also be featured on iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations across the US.

"Because so many schools and colleges have moved to online learning to ensure the safety of their students, many graduates are missing their commencement ceremonies, traditionally such significant milestones in their lives," Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network, said in a statement. "High school and college seniors are always in need of inspiration, reassurance and life advice as they head into the next chapter of their lives, and that is especially true this year. 'Speeches for the Class Of 2020' brings together some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the country today to celebrate the resilience, strength and accomplishments of this year's graduates."

Other participants include Eli Manning, Chelsea Handler, DJ Khaled, Tim McGraw and David Chang.