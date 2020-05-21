Some Good News/YouTube

In surprising news for fans of Some Good News, John Krasinski's feel-good YouTube series that highlights everything good going on in the world right now, the rights to the web show have been sold to ViacomCBS. (Disclaimer: CBS All Access is a subsidiary of CNET's parent company ViacomCBS.)

Krasinski will no longer host and to watch the future episodes you'll need a subscription to streaming service CBS All Access, or wait until the episodes move to "a number of the company's linear networks," The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday. (ViacomCBS owns MTV, Nickelodeon, CBS, Comedy Central and more.)

"Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people!" Krasinski said Thursday in a statement. "From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS."

The opportunity to sell the news show he created and self-financed out of his office in lockdown had been reportedly dangled over Krasinski from day one. Following the first episode in March, featuring a mini The Office reunion with Steve Carrell, that went viral, Krasinski received a flood of inquiries from broadcast networks and streaming services, according to THR sources.

ViacomCBS won the bidding war and will announce a new host later down the track. Krasinski will still be involved as executive producer and have "some sort of on-air presence," THR reports.

Krasinski finished eight episodes of Some Good News, featuring a regular weather segment with celebrities like Ryan Reynolds as well as a load of The Office cameos, before announcing the show was going on a break. We knew it would return, but not with a new home.

Fan reaction on Twitter has been mixed.

"Remember when he created this free feel good YouTube show to "make people feel good" and now he is selling it for $$$? Really cool, 100% honorable," one fan tweeted.

remember when he created this free feel good YouTube show to “make people feel good” and now he is................selling it for $$$? really cool, 100% honorable https://t.co/XhVSYEHLt0 — LW (@lindseyweber) May 21, 2020

"Well this is disappointing and not at all good news," tweeted another. "I hope @johnkrasinski and @somegoodnews has included some way to keep access available to everyone and not just those with a subscription."

Well this is disappointing and not at all good news. I hope @johnkrasinski and @somegoodnews has included some way to keep access available to everyone and not just those with a subscription. https://t.co/CICzmCMGEW — Barefoot Activist (@ProtestMom) May 21, 2020

However, others found the silver lining.

"It's great to see a little idea that he initially self-financed as a way to bring joy during these hard times produce such great content that it ended up being acquired," one fan tweeted.