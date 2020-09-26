CNET también está disponible en español.

John Krasinski is Captain America in convincing deepfake video

Watch John Krasinski seamlessly take over Chris Evans' role as Captain American from the Avengers.

capamerica1

Actor John Krasinski replaces Chris Evans as Captain America in this impressive deepfake video. 

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The Office's John Krasinski has already proven himself as an action star in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Amazon and in the horror film A Quiet Place. But could he hold his own with the rest of the Avengers as Captain America?

Though Krasinski was on the final shortlist of contenders to play the title hero in Captain America: The First Avenger, it was Chris Evans who won the role in the end. 

An impressive deepfake video posted on YouTube by Shamook on Sept. 23 gives a glimpse of what could gave been with Krasinski playing Captain America instead of Evans. 

Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they aren't. Deepfake software has made manipulated videos accessible and increasingly harder to detect as fake. 

Using footage from the movies Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War, this deepfake video gives a side-by-side comparison of what these scenes look like with Evans on one side and Krasinski deepfaked as Captain America on the other.

While it's Evans' voice coming out of Krasinski's mouth, it's still a fun look at what could have been a very different Captain America. 

